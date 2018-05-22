 

Van Breda's uncle 'heartbroken', but accepts judgment

2018-05-22 11:10

Jenni Evans

Henri van Breda. (News24)

Henri van Breda. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Andre van Breda is heartbroken by the judgment that found his nephew Henri guilty of killing his father, mother, and brother, and seriously injuring his sister, but is glad to have closure over what happened at De Zalze in 2015.

"The family respects the court decision and accepts it," said Andre van Breda by telephone on Tuesday.

"It's heart-breaking," said Van Breda, but he said the family was grateful to finally have closure.

"It's very emotional," he said.

READ: 11 facts that led to Henri van Breda's conviction

Andre said he watched the live broadcast of the judgment while in Pretoria. Judge Siraj Desai found Henri guilty of the murder of his mother Teresa, father Martin and brother Rudi.

He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of his sister Marli, who survived, and of defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda had pleaded not guilty, saying intruders had entered the house in the secured estate near Stellenbosch.

He was sent to Pollsmoor's hospital section after being found guilty, to wait the start of sentencing proceedings on June 5.

Andre said he would travel to Cape Town for that.

"We will be there."

During the trial, Andre had described his brother Martin as an exceptional businessman who had no enemies.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    henri van breda  |  cape town  |  crime  |  van breda trial

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Six nabbed for bank robbery - Hawks

2018-05-22 11:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Judge Siraj Desai delivers damning Van Breda judgment
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 