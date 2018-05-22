Van Breda's uncle 'heartbroken', but accepts judgment

What To Read Next

Andre van Breda is heartbroken by the judgment that found his nephew Henri guilty of killing his father, mother, and brother, and seriously injuring his sister, but is glad to have closure over what happened at De Zalze in 2015.

"The family respects the court decision and accepts it," said Andre van Breda by telephone on Tuesday.

"It's heart-breaking," said Van Breda, but he said the family was grateful to finally have closure.

"It's very emotional," he said.

Andre said he watched the live broadcast of the judgment while in Pretoria. Judge Siraj Desai found Henri guilty of the murder of his mother Teresa, father Martin and brother Rudi.

He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of his sister Marli, who survived, and of defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda had pleaded not guilty, saying intruders had entered the house in the secured estate near Stellenbosch.

He was sent to Pollsmoor's hospital section after being found guilty, to wait the start of sentencing proceedings on June 5.

Andre said he would travel to Cape Town for that.

"We will be there."

During the trial, Andre had described his brother Martin as an exceptional businessman who had no enemies.



