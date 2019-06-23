Van Damme to Zille in epic twar over racist V&A Waterfront incident: 'I don’t kowtow to bullies'

Former DA leader ignited a twar between her and DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme on Sunday.

Twitter user @Alettaha was the spark that set the whole thing in motion after claiming that Van Damme was the aggressor in a "racist incident" that made headlines last week.





In the incident, Van Damme punched a young man "in self-defence", after he came into her space and allegedly said "voetsek you black" and threw her phone on the ground.

Zille then replied to @Alettaha, saying: "It is hard, in these circumstances, to work out where the truth lies."

Zille further said the people who were also involved in the incident might be too scared to come forward.





This set off the twar, with Van Damme responding.





And this is what followed: