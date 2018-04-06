Van Rooyen, Motsoeneng, Lungisa lend Zuma support in court

Jacob Zuma turns to supporters at the start of his corruption trial. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Former president Jacob Zuma had the support of senior African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal leaders and former cabinet ministers when he made his first appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday.

Zuma was flanked by former minister of cooperative and traditional affairs Des van Rooyen and Eastern Cape ANC heavyweight Andile Lungisa as he walked up the steps into the court building.

Inside Court Room A, former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng could be seen sitting on a bench near ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala.

LIVE: Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd after court appearance

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association was also represented in the form of Carl Nieuhaus and Mabel Rweqana.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande indicated on Wednesday that his party would not be in court on Friday. Nzimande was previously a long-time ally of Zuma, and was key in ensuring the former president's rise to power in 2007.

As president, Zuma fired Nzimande as higher education minister in a surprise late-night Cabinet reshuffle.

On Friday, Zuma appeared on 16 charges relating to the 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal. The case was postponed to June 8.

Outside, there was a show of support from pro-Zuma supporters who had earlier marched to the court from King Dinizulu Park, dressed in ANC regalia and carrying ANC flags and placards.

