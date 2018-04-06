 

Van Rooyen, Motsoeneng, Lungisa lend Zuma support in court

2018-04-06 11:02

Jeanette Chababala in Durban

Jacob Zuma turns to supporters at the start of his corruption trial. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Jacob Zuma turns to supporters at the start of his corruption trial. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma had the support of senior African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal leaders and former cabinet ministers when he made his first appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday.

Zuma was flanked by former minister of cooperative and traditional affairs Des van Rooyen and Eastern Cape ANC heavyweight Andile Lungisa as he walked up the steps into the court building.

Inside Court Room A, former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng could be seen sitting on a bench near ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala.

LIVE: Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd after court appearance

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association was also represented in the form of Carl Nieuhaus and Mabel Rweqana.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande indicated on Wednesday that his party would not be in court on Friday. Nzimande was previously a long-time ally of Zuma, and was key in ensuring the former president's rise to power in 2007.

As president, Zuma fired Nzimande as higher education minister in a surprise late-night Cabinet reshuffle.

On Friday, Zuma appeared on 16 charges relating to the 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal. The case was postponed to June 8. 

Outside, there was a show of support from pro-Zuma supporters who had earlier marched to the court from King Dinizulu Park, dressed in ANC regalia and carrying ANC flags and placards.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  durban  |  zuma corruption trial

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kwaito star Brickz granted R80k bail pending appeal against rape conviction

9 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: The State vs Jacob Zuma
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 