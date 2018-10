Bricks and stones placed in valves which caused the outage. (Supplied)

Vandalism is alleged to have been the cause of water cuts in Kalkfontein that led to protests on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said.



“There has been vandalism of the water system; access was gained and pressure valves were damaged,” explained Xanthea Limberg, the Mayoral Committee Member for water and sanitation.



She said that it appeared the supply was cut in the late morning on Saturday.



“The City's Water and Sanitation Department, as soon as they were alerted to the situation had tried to go to the area, which is in the Kuilsriver vicinity. They were prevented access because of protest action.”

However, after assistance from the police, City officials were eventually able to attend to the scene.



Repairs have since been made to the damaged infrastructure and water supply was expected to be stabilised during the day, said Limberg.



Meanwhile, police said that according to reports they had received, the protest revolved around residents being without water for two days "without any warning in the area”.



“The community set tyres alight and put rubble in the roads at Belhar and Reuter Roads,” said Captain FC Van Wyk.



He confirmed that police as well as officers from the traffic and metro departments had been deployed to the area.



“No arrest has been made. No injuries were reported.”



Police continued to monitor the situation, he said.