 

Vanderbijlpark tragedy: Pupil's mom seriously injured in accident as she rushed to the school

2019-02-01 16:31

Correspondent

Scene of accident at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Scene of accident at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A mother, whose child attends Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, was seriously injured in an accident on Friday, according to Netwerk24

Sergeant Gertrude Makhale told the publication that Debbie Coetzee ran a red traffic light on the way to the school, after hearing that the walkway at the school had collapsed. 

She is currently in a critical condition in Sebokeng Hospital after sustaining head injuries. 

It's unclear if Coetzee's child died in the tragedy. 

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed earlier that three children had died, News24 reported. He said the deceased included two boys and a girl. 

"Two of the deceased learners were males and one was a girl. So far, one child has been identified. We are locating families of the two deceased learners to notify them about the tragedy. Two of 23 affected learners were handed over to their parents. The rest were rushed to hospital," he said. 

A teacher told News24 that a concrete slab collapsed on top of children as they returned to class after attending assembly just after 08:00.

An employee at the school, who could not be identified, described events to News24 leading up to the tragedy. 

"I was walking from the kitchen towards the bridge when I saw it collapsing. I heard a loud bang and I thought it was a ceiling board falling over my children. When I went closer, I noticed that it was not a ceiling board, but it was a concrete slab. I quickly turned back and screamed for help," she said.

Twenty-three learners were injured in the accident - five of them seriously. They were all taken to hospital for treatment. 

"It is heartbreaking to see learners and the entire school going through this exercise. We have to pick up our pieces as the department. The department has issued an instruction that no learner should not be attended to in hospital because of a lack of medical aid or funds," Lesufi said.

The school was closed after the tragedy. 

The South African Human Rights Commission is investigating what happened. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman, who swallowed bullets of drugs worth about R180 000, nabbed at OR Tambo

2019-02-01 16:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: Zuma's nine lost years? Ramaphosa shouldn't forget — he was there
Traffic Alerts
Tonight's combined PowerBall jackpot is a whole R200 million 2019-02-01 16:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

QA Technical Tester

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Hi-Tech Recruitment - Johannesburg

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 