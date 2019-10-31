Vanderbijlpark woman lays counter-charge against breastfeeding mom she allegedly pepper sprayed

A woman accused of using pepper spray to attack a mother while she was breastfeeding her 4-month-old baby in her car, has opened a counter-case of assault.

Beauty therapist Tarynne van der Westhuizen appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court this week on charges of assault after she allegedly pepper sprayed Itumeleng Tsoeu, 30, in the parking area of Vaal Mall in Vanderbijlpark in August, Netwerk24 reported.

Van der Westhuizen allegedly also hurled racial slurs at Tsoeu, calling her baby a monkey, EWN reported.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the incident to News24, saying Van der Westhuizen also laid an assault charge against Tsoeu.

Peters said it would be decided on Thursday whether the case would be put on the court roll.

Van der Westhuizen claims she was also injured when Tsoeu opened the car door and that she didn't see the baby who was being breastfed, according to EWN.

READ | Police investigate after woman allegedly pepper sprayed while breastfeeding baby in car

According to Netwerk24, Tsoeu was breastfeeding when Van der Westhuizen allegedly tapped on her car window.

Van der Westhuizen allegedly threatened to shoot Tsoeu and her son, after which she reportedly pepper sprayed them.

Van der Westhuizen, who was a passenger in a double cab bakkie, earlier allegedly hurled insults at Tsoeu for not parking her vehicle properly in her bay.

Tsoeu reportedly said her baby's face was swollen and that he struggled to breathe following the alleged attack.

Van der Westhuizen was arrested on September 3. She was released on bail following her court appearance, Peters said.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler