 

Vavi rejects allegations following report on new sexual harassment claims

2018-09-28 12:21

Canny Maphanga

Zwelinzima Vavi. (File)

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has strongly rejected allegations that he is involved in another sexual misconduct scandal as "completely baseless".

The Sowetan reported on Friday that a cleaner who worked at the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) had laid a sexual harassment claim against Vavi.

The paper reported that the cleaner filed the complaint after Vavi's alleged conduct caused her stress.

The report goes into detail about the alleged series of incidents that occurred between Vavi and the cleaner including requests for massages, kisses and fondling.

"There is a record which that article selectively quotes that the alleged victim accepted that there was a misunderstanding between her and myself, and the matter was closed after she twice refused to take the matter forward," Vavi told News24 on Friday.

Numsa acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola declined to comment when contacted by News24.

"We are not going to comment, this is a very sensitive issue. Please refer queries to Saftu," Hlubi-Majola told News24 on Friday.

Saftu spokesperson Patrick Craven could not immediately provide comment but told News24 that the media should expect a statement on this issue in due course.

In 2013 News24 reported that a woman had withdrawn a rape accusation against Vavi, who was general secretary of trade union federation Cosatu at the time. 

READ: Vavi rape accuser withdraws grievance

The woman withdrew her complaint just hours after an internal disciplinary process had got underway. 

Vavi denied her claims, saying the sex was consensual. He accused the woman of trying to extort R2m from him. 

READ MORE: I told Vavi no

At the time of the alleged incident, the 26-year-old accuser worked for Cosatu in the administration department. 

