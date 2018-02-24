 

Vavi warns workers to avoid 'butcher of the working class' after budget

2018-02-24 22:36

Jenni Evans

Zwelinzima Vavi. (Gallo Images)

Zwelinzima Vavi. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Under Zuma we wake up to a new low every day - Vavi on latest Cabinet reshuffle

2017-10-17 12:26

SAFTU general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi reacts to the news of president Jacob Zuma's latest Cabinet reshuffle, which sees Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande axed, and David Mahlobo moved to Minister of Energy. Watch. WATCH

Durban - Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi has warned workers to start organising themselves against exploitation after "multibillionaire" President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that mines and monopoly companies have nothing to worry about.

Vavi was addressing the National Congress of the Transport Action Retail and General Workers Union's Congress on Saturday in Durban, also known as To Have Oppression Removed (Thor).

He was once again critical of the budget speech presented by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday and what it would mean for the next year under a Ramaphosa presidency.

"They have no worries whatsoever; they [now] know more than before that their mines, monopoly industries, the oceans and even the land will remain firmly in their hands," said Vavi, general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

"Those who accumulated property under colonialism and apartheid will continue to be the owners of that property.

"Those whose land was dispossessed and who have no property will continue like before being the property-less and landless class," he told delegates at the conference.

Vavi told Thor delegates that 76% of South Africa's workers are not in a union and are vulnerable because they can't negotiate their pay or protect their rights.

He said Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address and Gigaba's budget left those exploiting the working class "ecstatic" because nothing would change.

"They know that there are no major policy changes to even threaten the status quo. In fact, they are colluding with the ruling class to make sure that the workers forget about their own challenges," he said.

"To them now that Jacob Zuma is no longer the president, things must return to 'normal'."

Vavi said in this time of "fragmented" unions, there will be a campaign by workers to oppose the one percentage point increase in Value Added Tax that Gigaba announced this week, and a strike over the new minimum wages.

"If we don’t take up heightened mass mobilisation against the neoliberalism, we should not blame workers who will again replace one butcher of the working class with another butcher of the working class in the 2019 general elections and beyond."

Vavi was kicked out of the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) for "gross misconduct" in 2013 after initially being a staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma.

He has thrown his weight behind the National Metalworkers Union of SA which was kicked out of Cosatu for resolving to break its alliance agreement to support the African National Congress during general elections and has worked with Numsa's general secretary Irvin Jim to build Saftu.

Read more on:    saftu  |  anc  |  numsa  |  zwelinzima vavi  |  cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police's 10111 number down on Cape Peninsula

2018-02-24 22:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 