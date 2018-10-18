 

VBS scandal: ANC tables motion to debate report in Parliament

2018-10-18 16:52

Jan Gerber

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu. (Conrad Bornman, Gallo Images, Rapport, file)

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu. (Conrad Bornman, Gallo Images, Rapport, file)

The ANC has tabled a motion for debate in the National Assembly on the VBS Mutual Bank report.

"The ANC parliamentary caucus saw it prudent to bring this matter of public importance, affecting the most vulnerable of our people, who invested their hard-earned monies in the VBS Mutual Bank, to Parliament for debate," reads a statement from the office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Thursday.

This after a meeting of Parliament's programming committee.

"Our stance on this matter is informed by our conviction that those who have been found guilty of any wrong [must] be processed by our law enforcement agencies."

ANC members have also been implicated in the report by advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys, which was released last week and detailed large-scale looting of R1.8bn.

The names of the party's provincial deputy chairperson in Limpopo Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza were among the 53 mentioned in Motau's damning report.

In the report, Msiza is painted as a political influencer and fixer who got municipalities to invest in the mutual bank.

Referrals to integrity commission

Also named in the report is Brian Shivambu, brother of EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, who allegedly received R16m.

It has also been reported by the Daily Maverick that R10m of that money found its way to Floyd, and R1.3m to the EFF. Floyd denied the allegations and called them "insanity" and "madness".

Mthembu said the report "points to massive fraud committed with about R1.9bn looted from the bank".

"We further reiterate the stance of our organisation that leaders and members of the ANC who are implicated and/or accused of wrongdoing in the report [must] be referred to the integrity commission of the ANC," said Mthembu.

"This is in line with the ANC's 54th conference resolutions on combatting fraud and corruption and restoring the values and integrity of the ANC."

The motion, titled "The VBS Mutual Bank Report: The Great Bank Heist - a matter of public importance", will be debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 23.

The plenary session will start at 14:00.

The ANC's announcement comes a day after DA leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to Speaker Baleka Mbete, requesting an urgent debate on the matter.

