 

VBS scandal: DA accuses ANC Limpopo councillors of protecting those implicated

2018-10-31 20:23

Mxolisi Mngadi

(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA in Limpopo has accused ANC councillors in the province of protecting mayors and officials implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

The party said it was not surprised that councillors at municipalities, which deposited "illegal funds" in VBS, "blocked and voted" against DA motions calling for the removal of implicated officials during various special council meetings.

Looting to the tune of R1.8bn from VBS Mutual Bank was revealed in a damning report, compiled by advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys.

"All the DA motions which were tabled in the affected municipalities such as Makhado, Lepelle Nkumpi, Vhembe, Elias Motsoaledi and Fetakgomo-Greter Tubatse were either rejected, blocked or voted against by ANC councillors to protect the implicated senior managers and mayors who authorised the investments into the VBS bank," said Jacques Smalle, the DA's Limpopo premier candidate.

ALSO READ: Makhado's ex-acting municipal manager to face disciplinary action over his involvement in VBS investment

He said the ANC's "new dawn" under President Cyril Ramaphosa was just a dawn to protect corrupt officials and politicians who continued to steal from people oppressed by poverty.

"VBS bank is on the verge of being liquidated and all indications show that the already financially stripped municipalities will lose their deposits and life will only become harder for the people living under these municipalities. The failing ANC's 'new dawn' and 'thuma mina' (send me) will remain slogans and words and won't bring any change to the 1.9 million unemployed people seeking jobs in Limpopo," Smalle said.

Although some municipal managers, chief financial officers and directors and were suspended, the DA believed that these officials would not be disciplined and that they would simply be moved to other municipalities and departments to protect them, according to Smalle.

"The DA believes that removing these mayors who deposited money with VBS is the first real step in ensuring accountability and justice," he said.

Smalle also accused Premier Stan Mathabatha of failing to take firm action against those implicated "and this is compromising himself and the office of the premier".

"We will continue to fight for the people of Limpopo against an ANC-led government [which is] solely responsible for the collapse of VBS bank. In 2019, the Limpopo citizens will have a chance to emancipate themselves from the failing ANC's corruption and vote in the DA which has a good record of clean governance and will bring change that builds one South Africa for all."

The ANC in the province was not immediately available for comment.

Chairperson of the ANC's integrity commission, George Mashamba, previously said it had started looking into the bank saga.

He said the party had hoped to meet in the coming weeks with those of its members who had been implicated.

Read more on:    vbs  |  da  |  anc  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man, who killed son using washing line to 'get back' at estranged wife, gets 25-year sentence

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Father speaks out on Parktown Boys sexual assault scandal as Bikers Against Bullies show mass support at court
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 30 2018-10-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 