 

VBS scandal: DA opens criminal case against EFF leaders

2018-11-22 16:23

Christina Pitt

The DA has opened a criminal case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, Shivambu's brother Brian, and Malema's cousin, Matsobane Phaleng, for alleged criminal offences in relation to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

DA MP Kevin Mileham, accompanied by party spokesperson Solly Malatsi, opened the case at the Cape Town police station on Thursday.

The charges include the acquisition, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities, in terms of Section six of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and corruption in terms of Section three of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

"The whole VBS heist was not victimless. It is the poor and the marginalised who have suffered the most," Mileham said.

"We are taking this to SAPS. We trust that they will investigate it to the full. We will continue to fight to ensure that every single person who is involved in the looting of VBS is held accountable for their actions."

EFF spokesperson Sixo Gcilishe said that the party did not have a statement in response the charges yet.

On Wednesday, Daily Maverick reported that Malema, Shivambu and the party itself benefited from the wide-scale looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

The report revealed details of how money allegedly flowed from VBS to a company run by Shivambu's brother, Brian, called Sgameka Trading, and from there to another company called Mahuna Investments, owned by Phaleng.

Sgameka received R16m of money allegedly stolen from VBS. This was revealed in advocate Terry Motau's bombshell investigation report into the collapse of the bank released last month.

Malema denied all wrongdoing in written answers to the Daily Maverick.

Shivambu also denied wrongdoing and accused Daily Maverick of conducting a "fishing expedition". EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also denied knowledge of the party benefiting from the VBS "robbery".

