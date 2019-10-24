 

VBS vs CR17 scandals: 'Where is the consistency over bank statements? - Mkhwebane

2019-10-24 17:12

Jeanette Chabalala

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Tebogo Letsie, Gallo Images)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Tebogo Letsie, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has questioned why the details of private bank statements of some people who are said to have benefited from the VBS Mutual Bank scandal were published, but the CR17 fund records were sealed by the courts.

Addressing students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) south campus in Soshanguve, Pretoria on Thursday, Mkhwebane said: "Again, details of private bank statements of some people who are said to have benefited from the VBS scandal are published all the time.

"I don't speak for those accused, but why is it that no one has come forward to say it is wrong to publish such private information?"

"I pose these questions because when bank statements pertaining to a certain case of campaign funding are published, we see the courts going as far as to seal that information from the public without even having the case argued in an open court.

"We see the information regulator stepping in. Where is the consistency?"

Mkhwebane was addressing students about "good governance, accountability and transparency".

In July, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled Parliament when responding to a question about a R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign. She recommended that the campaign be investigated for money laundering.

But Ramaphosa has taken that report on review, and has argued that Mkhwebane overstepped her authority by expanding her investigation from the R500 000 donation, to the financing of his entire campaign.

Ramaphosa had raised questions about where Mkhwebane received some of the bank statements contained in her Bosasa report, going as far as suggesting that she obtained them unlawfully.

Mkhwebane's office, however, maintains that her report is above board.

Ramaphosa had approached the Gauteng High Court in a bid to have certain bank statements in her report sealed and not made available to the public.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba later issued a directive which effectively sealed the file, until the dispute over the legality of the evidence could be resolved.

Read more on:    public protector  |  vbs mutual bank  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  judiciary  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PIC increases stake in Sibanye to 10%

2019-10-24 16:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:40 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Khayelitsha 17:36 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 