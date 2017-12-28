Vehicle examiners in court for alleged corruption, fraud

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – The arrest of four private vehicle examiners, set to appear in court on Thursday for fraud and corruption, has increased the tally of those nabbed for similar charges during the festive season to 28, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The examiners are accused of participating in a scam involving "the alleged issue of fraudulent roadworthy certificates, using the identity documents of dead people," RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a statement.

He said the corruption was uncovered at Greenpeace roadworthy testing station in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

"It is alleged that vehicles for which roadworthy certificates were issued were never taken to the station for physical testing and examination."

Two of the examiners were arrested during a raid last week Friday and spent the Christmas weekend behind bars.

'Vehicle owners will be called to account'

Several documents at the centre were also seized.

Two other examiners from the centre, who were not at work during the raid, are expected to hand themselves over to Pretoria police on Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, 20 people, including traffic officers, driving licence examiners and private citizens were arrested in Limpopo.

Later, at the Clayville private roadworthy testing centre, in Midrand, Gauteng, four other people were arrested.

"All suspects are out on bail. Investigations are continuing and vehicles concerned will be deregistered and owners will be called to account," Zwane explained.

"The elimination of fraud, corruption and bribery remains an integral part of ongoing efforts to improve safety on South African roads," he said.