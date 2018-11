What To Read Next

If you've been driving on the left-hand side of the road for most of your life, driving on the right can be a daunting experience. (Photo: iStock)

A driving licence examiner at one of Cape Town's testing centres was bust for allegedly being part of a syndicate selling roadworthiness certificates and driver's licences, the Hawks said on Monday.

Spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said Clive Scheepers, who worked at the Lingelethu West centre, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He faces charges of fraud and corruption.

"He was allegedly linked to a syndicate that charged recruited clients amounts varying between R850 and R2 500 for learner's and driving licences," said Nkwalase.

The alleged activity took place between January 2015 and March 2018 and the arrest was finally made in collaboration with the Western Cape department of transport.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa praised the Hawks for their work, and stressed that it was dangerous to bypass the testing system.

"Firstly, the impact is that person won't be capable of driving the motor vehicle in the correct manner if he has not been tested," said Africa.

He said people who had not been properly trained or tested would not know road signs and the multitude of observations that are necessary while driving.

"You won't know what is expected of you to become an efficient driver."

Noting the high levels of road deaths, Africa said people with fraudulent paperwork were a danger to other road users.