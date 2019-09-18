 

Vereeniging trains delayed due to a derailment

2019-09-18 08:18

Riaan Grobler

Metrorail train. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Metrorail train services from Vereeniging were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to a derailment of a train.

According to Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng, the cause of the derailment is yet to be determined and no commuter injuries have been reported.

"No train can move in and out of the Vereeniging complex," Mofokeng said. 

"A total of five train sets were supposed to depart from Vereeniging towards Johannesburg via Midway, while two other sets were supposed to depart towards Germiston via Meyerton.

"There will be only four train sets departing from Johannesburg turning at Houtheuwel and three train sets departing from Germiston turning at Meyerton," Mofokeng said. 

Commuters were advised to seek alternative transport to their destinations on Wednesday morning.

"Metrorail Gauteng would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and extends a plea to the public to exercise patience whilst emergency teams are clearing the derailment site," Mofokeng said.

