 

Verulam man accused of raping stepdaughter to appear in court

2018-06-14 10:20

Christina Pitt

Reaction Unit members re-arrest a Verulam man who fled from hospital after being arrested for allegedly holding his 10-year-old stepdaughter captive and raping her. (Supplied)

A 43-year-old man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter will appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that the man has been raping his stepdaughter since her mother’s death five years ago.

According to private security company Reaction Unit of South Africa's (RUSA) operations manager Vinod Singh, the stepfather had allegedly sealed all the windows in their home and held her captive.

He had also failed to enrol her in school to prevent her from telling people about the abuse, Singh said.

The accused is currently detained at the Verulam police station and is facing a charge of rape.

News24 previously reported that the Department of Social Development had confirmed that the girl had been taken to a place of safety.

Spokesperson Vukani Mbhele told News24 that the girl would receive "psycho-social support".

Mbhele said this meant she would be given mental, emotional, social and spiritual support to help her reintegrate into society.

He said the department was also planning to take her back to school once she was "rehabilitated".

KwaZulu-Natal police say the accused was arrested on Tuesday after his stint in hospital, following a brutal assault by Verulam residents on Monday as a result of the allegations.

Sex toys, lingerie and pornographic material were strewn around the stepfather when RUSA arrived on the scene.

