 

PICS | Verulam man allegedly shot by neighbour during argument over wife's car

2019-10-26 12:15
A man was allegedly shot following an argument with his neighbour while trying to recover his wife's car.

A Verulam man has reportedly been shot and killed during an altercation after a car accident.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Arrive Alive.

KwaZulu-Natal police had not confirmed the incident at the time of publishing.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded to the incident, according to its spokesperson, Prem Balram. 

It is understood that the victim was trying to recover his wife's car from a neighbouring property, Balram said in a statement. She had been turning her vehicle, a Hyundai i20, when she misjudged the width of the driveway crashed into a car on a neighbouring property.

The owner of the neighbouring property used two of his vehicles to block the Hyundai to prevent any salvage attempt until he had been compensated for damages.

When the victim attempted to recover his wife's vehicle, an argument broke out and the suspect used his licensed firearm, allegedly shooting the victim in the chest.

According to Balram, the suspect claimed that the deceased attempted to stab him with a knife; however, the knife was not recovered at the scene.

It is understood a case of murder is being investigated.

A man was allegedly shot following an argument with his neighbour while trying to recover his wife's car. (Supplied, Arrive Alive)

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

