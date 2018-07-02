 

Verulam man who allegedly raped 10-year-old girl to call witness who he says can 'prove' his innocence

2018-07-02 16:27

Mxolisi Mngadi

The stepfather accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter consults with his lawyer Mustaqeem Ameer in the Verulam Family CourT (File, Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

The stepfather accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter consults with his lawyer Mustaqeem Ameer in the Verulam Family CourT (File, Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Verulam, north of Durban, says he has a witness who can prove his innocence.

The 43-year-old man's lawyer Mondli Mthethwa asked the Verulam Family Court on Monday to postpone the bail hearing. He said he wanted to call a female witness who would be able to "prove" that the charges against his client were baseless.

He told the court that the woman had known the accused and his stepdaughter for "a long time".

"She would also shed light in relation to the other offences that the accused faced," said Mthethwa.

He said it was impossible that the man had raped his stepdaughter in Verulam from 2013 to 2018, as per the charge sheet, because he had only been living in the area for two months.

READ: KZN man accused of raping stepdaughter claims he was only given painkillers for his injuries

The lawyer also told the court that the man's new alternative address still needed to be verified.

"He can't return to the Verulam address where he had resided before the allegations emerged because the landlord doesn't want him there anymore," said Mthethwa.

The accused has been charged with rape, the sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of child pornography or pornography to children.

He cannot be identified because he has not yet pleaded to the charges.

While court proceedings continued, a group of Verulam residents could be heard from outside the court as they chanted "no bail".

The accused was still limping when he made his way into and out of court, after residents assaulted him on June 11 when the allegations surfaced.

It is alleged that the girl had been raped since her mother's death five years ago.

News24 reported on June 12 that sex toys, lingerie and pornographic material were strewn around the stepfather after he was beaten at the time.

Read more on:    gender violence

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Umalusi exposes websites selling fake matric certificates

2018-07-02 16:11

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 5 rainy weather struggles Capetonians forgot about during drought
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:33 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 