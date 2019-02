A former police officer who had been in the South African Police Service (SAPS) for over 26 years was convicted on eight counts of fraud and theft by the Vanderbijlpark Regional Court on February 22.

The Hawks' serious corruption crime investigation unit's probe revealed that during 2017 Louis Philipus Benson, 44, fraudulently created sponsorship request letters with a police logo, the SAPS said in a statement.

He then collected funds from various businesses while off duty, but dressed in police uniform, in and around the Vaal area. He used the proceeds for personal gain, which led to a disciplinary procedure and a dismissal from the police in December 2017.

After he pleaded guilty, the court sentenced the former warrant officer to six years' imprisonment, which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of theft or fraud during the period of suspension.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the conviction and applauded the investigating team.

"It is unacceptable for members to commit fraudulent acts in the name of the service. We urge our members to refrain from getting involved in any corrupt activities as such acts tarnishes the reputation of law enforcement agencies."