 

Vetting starts of ANC's candidates for top govt posts in new administration

2019-01-15 20:27

Tshidi Madia

(Gallo Images)

The ANC's national list committee has started vetting candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections to serve in the national assembly and provincial legislatures.

Acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa confirmed this to News24 on Tuesday and said the committee, headed by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, would also meet with provinces that failed to meet the party's national list conference guidelines.

The ANC held its national list conference two weeks ago, where it had to whittle down more than 800 submissions for Parliament to 200 names.

Who made the list

Former president Jacob Zuma, former ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo, Magashule and Pule Mabe were some of the names nominated to Parliament by the ANC's branches across the country.

Also listed is former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, who stepped down after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that he had lied under oath when he was questioned about how the Oppenheimer family was allowed to obtain a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Kodwa also explained that the party's list guidelines needed to include at least 20% youth representation and 50/50 gender representation.

"Those things must be there or [higher] - not below," he said

Some provinces, such as Gauteng, needed help to make its list more representative of the province and not just a single region, he added.

"We don't want lists predominantly from one region and say that is the whole province, he explained.

"The committee is working with those provinces to make sure they meet the guidelines," he added.

Vetting to focus on each individual

Kodwa said vetting would focus on each name.

"This is where we look at the integrity, people with convictions," he said.

A special national executive committee (NEC) is likely to deal with the list because once the committee has completed its work, it is sent to the ANC's NEC, which is its highest decision-making body between conferences, for approval.

Kodwa said there was no rush because a date for the elections was yet to be announced.

"We don't have pressure as yet. There has been no date announced, no declarations as yet," he said.

South Africans are expected to take to the polls in May.

anc  |  ace magashule  |  politics
