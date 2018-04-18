Vicki Momberg back in court for leave to appeal application

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the continuation of her application for leave to appeal her two-year prison sentence.

She was convicted of crimen injuria for lashing out at a black police officer who had assisted her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

She used the k-word 48 times.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3, 2017.

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan sentenced her to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

Last week, prosecutor Yusuf Baba said during court proceedings that the defence did not have grounds to apply for leave to appeal.

The court granted the defence's request for a postponement at the time so it could submit supplementary papers.



