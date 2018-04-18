 

Vicki Momberg back in court for leave to appeal application

2018-04-18 06:30

Jenna Etheridge

Vicki Momberg in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Vicki Momberg in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the continuation of her application for leave to appeal her two-year prison sentence.

She was convicted of crimen injuria for lashing out at a black police officer who had assisted her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

She used the k-word 48 times.

READ: Vicki Momberg sentenced to an effective 2 years in prison for racist rant

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3, 2017.

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan sentenced her to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

Last week, prosecutor Yusuf Baba said during court proceedings that the defence did not have grounds to apply for leave to appeal.

The court granted the defence's request for a postponement at the time so it could submit supplementary papers.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    vicki momberg  |  johannesburg  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#BusStrike: Taxis bracing for busy day as bus drivers go on strike

2018-04-18 05:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths edge up by 14% from last year
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 17 2018-04-17 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 