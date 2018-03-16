 

Vicki Momberg back in court for sentencing

2018-03-16 05:19

Tammy Petersen

Vicki Momberg appears in the the Randburg Magistrate's Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images, file)

Johannesburg – Sentencing proceedings in the case of former real estate agent Vicki Momberg are expected to take place in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3, following her rant at Constable David Mkhondo, who was trying to help her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident. The outburst was filmed, shared online and broadcast on TV news.

In the video clip, Momberg can be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

"The calibre of blacks in this town [varies] from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They're opinionated, they're arrogant, and they're just plain and simple useless. I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person. I do not want a black person to assist me," she screamed.

"Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We've got a low calibre of people working. If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone (sic)," she shouted before driving off.

Momberg claimed she had "acted illogically" after the alleged smash-and-grab incident.

She said during pre-sentencing proceedings, that she had apologised several times for being racist, but that her apologies had fallen on deaf ears.

Last week probation officer Daphne Naidoo testified that, during interviews with her, Momberg had said she thought that the "k-word" was merely a swear word.

Momberg had also allegedly insulted or degraded a black probation officer during one interview, to the extent that the officer had to recuse herself.

But Momberg apparently did not have any recollection of insulting or degrading someone.

In her recommendation, Naidoo said long-term imprisonment would not be suitable because it would not address the underlying issue. She suggested periodical imprisonment of no less than 100 hours and no more than 2 000 hours, among others.

