Vicki Momberg back in the dock to apply for leave to appeal

Former estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist rant, has received some support in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where she appeared for an application for leave to appeal her effective two-year jail sentence. WATCH

Vicki Momberg's leave to appeal has been postponed in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to apply for leave to appeal her effective two-year prison sentence.

She was convicted of crimen injuria for lashing out at a black police officer who had assisted her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

She used the k-word 48 times.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 last year.

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan sentenced her to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

During her court appearance last week, attorney Kingdom Onah told the court that her advocate Kevin Lawlor, had been admitted to hospital.

Onah also requested the transcripts of an audio recording of Momberg's call to the 10111 call centre.



