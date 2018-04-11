 

Vicki Momberg back in the dock to apply for leave to appeal

2018-04-11 06:45

Iavan Pijoos

Vicki Momberg's leave to appeal has been postponed in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Vicki Momberg's leave to appeal has been postponed in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Vicki Momberg shown support after leave to appeal application is postponed

2018-04-04 12:45

Former estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist rant, has received some support in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where she appeared for an application for leave to appeal her effective two-year jail sentence.WATCH

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to apply for leave to appeal her effective two-year prison sentence.

She was convicted of crimen injuria for lashing out at a black police officer who had assisted her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

She used the k-word 48 times.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 last year.

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan sentenced her to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

During her court appearance last week, attorney Kingdom Onah told the court that her advocate Kevin Lawlor, had been admitted to hospital.

Onah also requested the transcripts of an audio recording of Momberg's call to the 10111 call centre.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    vicki momberg  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saftu to march against minimum wage proposal and the Cape Town water crisis

2018-04-10 23:00

Inside News24

 
/News
'I will never get over apartheid' - Chris Hani's daughter
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 