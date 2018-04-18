 

Vicki Momberg refused leave to appeal conviction and prison sentence

2018-04-18 14:30

Iavan Pijoos

Vicki Momberg appears in the Randburg Magistrate's Court to apply for leave to appeal her jail sentence. She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after uttering racial slurs at police officers in Johannesburg. (Iavan Pijoos, News24, file)

Former estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist tirade, was on Wednesday refused leave to appeal her sentence and conviction imposed by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 for calling a black police officer the k-word almost 50 times, when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.

More to follow.

