Vicki Momberg returns to court to apply for leave to appeal

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court for her racist tirade in 2016. WATCH

Vicki Momberg's application for leave to appeal will be heard in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Momberg was sentenced by Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan last week Wednesday to three years in prison, with one year suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 after she lashed out at a black police officer who helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

Momberg was heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg in a video clip that has since gone viral.

She also used the K word 48 times in the video.

Last week Wednesday, Rugoonandan said that Momberg's racial slurs stripped the police officer who assisted her of his dignity.

The magistrate said that everyone had a right to dignity that needed to be respected and protected.

Momberg's lawyer Kevin Lawlor had previously argued that Momberg was not in a normal state of mind at the time of the rant as she had just been a victim of a smash-and-grab.

"She was vulnerable and alone at night. She was a victim to a crime," said Lawlor.

