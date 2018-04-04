 

Vicki Momberg returns to court to apply for leave to appeal

2018-04-04 05:17

Christina Pitt

Vicki Momberg appears in the the Randburg Magistrate Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images, file)

Vicki Momberg appears in the the Randburg Magistrate Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Vicki Momberg sentenced to 2 years in prison for using the k-word

2018-03-28 11:15

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court for her racist tirade in 2016.WATCH

Vicki Momberg's application for leave to appeal will be heard in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Momberg was sentenced by Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan last week Wednesday to three years in prison, with one year suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 after she lashed out at a black police officer who helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

Momberg was heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg in a video clip that has since gone viral.

She also used the K word 48 times in the video.

Last week Wednesday, Rugoonandan said that Momberg's racial slurs stripped the police officer who assisted her of his dignity.

The magistrate said that everyone had a right to dignity that needed to be respected and protected. 

Momberg's lawyer Kevin Lawlor had previously argued that Momberg was not in a normal state of mind at the time of the rant as she had just been a victim of a smash-and-grab.

"She was vulnerable and alone at night. She was a victim to a crime," said Lawlor.

WATCH: Trevor Noah explains Vicki Momberg racist rant sentencing to Daily Show audience in viral clip

Read more on:    vicki momberg  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Chamber of Mines 'shocked' by deaths of 6 miners in bus blaze

2018-04-03 22:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Adjusting to the rules of Parliament was difficult for Winnie and I – Patricia de Lille
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:58 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:41 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 3 2018-04-03 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 