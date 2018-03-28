 

Vicki Momberg sentence gives South Africans hope that 'law is on their side' – NPA

2018-03-28 16:03

Iavan Pijoos

Estate agent Vicki Momberg (Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24)

Estate agent Vicki Momberg (Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Vicki Momberg sentenced to 2 years in prison for using the k-word

2018-03-28 11:15

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court for her racist tirade in 2016.WATCH

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the Vicki Momberg judgement sets a precedent for other racial related cases.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane was speaking after Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

READ: Vicki Momberg sentenced to an effective 2 years in prison for racist rant

The court sentenced her to three years, with one year suspended. That year was suspended for a period of three years, on the condition that she did not commit the offence again.

Momberg was also denied bail, pending her leave to appeal the sentence.

"It is very crucial for us as the rainbow nation to coexist with one another, to respect one another. We, therefore, believe that this ruling is giving hope to all South Africans that the law is on their side," Mjonondwane said.

On November 3, Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria in connection with her rant, which started when she lashed out at a black police officer who had helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

Momberg stood unmoved in the dock and repeatedly wiped her tears when Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan read her judgment.  

Yusuf Baba, the leading prosecutor in the matter, said it was time for the Hate Speech Bill to be enforced.

ALSO READ: Momberg denied bail, pending leave to appeal

"Looking at our courts and the number of increases in respect to these offences, it is time a loud message is sent to every race, every person in the country, that this can't go on any longer," Baba said.

Baba described it as the worst crimen injuria case he had ever dealt with.

"The rule of law has proven today [Wednesday] that the Constitution is above all else and needs to be respected. People need to watch their tongues before they talk, there are consequences for your actions," Baba said.

The Momberg case and ruling needed to be used to send out a strong message, he added.


Read more on:    npa  |  vicki momberg  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SCA dismisses Gigaba's appeal against Oppenheimers' VIP terminal

2018-03-28 15:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Athol Trollip on discussions with Gayton McKenzie and the EFF playing the race card
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 27 2018-03-27 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 