 

Vicki Momberg sentenced to an effective 2 years in prison for racist rant

2018-03-28 09:28

Iavan Pijoos

Vicki Momberg appears in the the Randburg Magistrate Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images, file)

Vicki Momberg appears in the the Randburg Magistrate Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for her racist tirade in 2016. 

The court sentenced her to three years, with one year suspended. That year was suspended for a period of three years on the condition that she did not commit the offence again.

As the sentence was handed down, Momberg wiped away her tears. 

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 in connection with her rant, which started when she lashed out at a black police officer who had helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg. 

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

READ: State calls for Vicki Momberg to be jailed

On Wednesday magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said that everyone had a right to dignity that needed to be respected and protected. 

Rugoonandan said the police officers that assisted Momberg were in their uniform ready to serve, and Momberg’s slurs stripped the officers of their dignity.

At a previous sitting, prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court that Momberg's was the worst crimen injuria case the courts had dealt with.

Baba quoted from a 2014 case, Prinsloo v State, in which the Supreme Court of Appeal stated that the word k****rs was racially abusive and was used in its injurious sense.  

"It is my submission that a suitable sentence is direct imprisonment without the option of a fine," Baba said at the time. 

However, the defence's Kevin Lawlor countered that sentencing must be fair and balanced.

Lawlor asked for Momberg to be sent for rehabilitation instead of direct imprisonment.

Lawlor said after falling victim to a smash-and-grab incident Momberg was not in a normal state of mind and was caught in an "emotional storm".

"She was vulnerable and alone at night. She was victim to a crime," Lawlor said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    vicki momberg  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Patriotic Alliance's Daniels offered mayor's position ahead of Trollip vote of no confidence

2018-03-28 09:08

Inside News24

 
/News
Unemployed for 6 years: 'I was losing hope,' youth says
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 27 2018-03-27 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 