 

Vicki Momberg taken into custody to serve remainder of sentence - NPA

2019-11-06 18:23

Sesona Ngqakamba

Vicki Momberg (Deon Raath)

Vicki Momberg (Deon Raath)

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's application arguing that a warrant of arrest issued against her was premature has been dismissed by the Randburg Magistrate's Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Wednesday. 

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the court ruled that the warrant of arrest was lawfully issued. 

The former real estate agent had since been taken into custody to serve the remainder of her sentence, Mjonondwane added. 

Momberg was sentenced to two years in jail after she was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to assist her following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016, News24 previously reported. 

The incident was captured on camera and went viral. 

Momberg was also handed an additional one-year suspended sentence in March 2018. 

The Sunday Times reported Momberg was reportedly on the run after the warrant of arrest was issued due to her failure to appear before the Randburg court in August after unsuccessfully appealing her crimen injuria conviction.

Her appeal for her conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in June. 

Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau gave Momberg 30 days to file leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal and warned that if she failed to do so, she would have to hand herself over to the clerk of the court to serve her remaining sentence.

Read more on:    vicki momberg  |  racism  |  courts
