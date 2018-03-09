 

Vicki Momberg thinks k-word not offensive, 'it's just a swear word' - court hears

2018-03-09 14:06

Amanda Khoza

Vicki Momberg appears in the the Randburg Magistrate Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images, file)

Vicki Momberg appears in the the Randburg Magistrate Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, Beeld, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Vicki Momberg, the former real estate agent whose racist rant at a black police officer was caught on camera, believes that the k-word is not offensive, the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Reading a pre-sentencing report to determine an appropriate sentence for Momberg, probation officer Daphne Naidoo said that during interviews, Momberg she said she thought that the term was merely a swear word.

"They should not take it personally, unless they feel or believe they are what they are being called," Momberg was quoted as saying.

READ: Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg to be sentenced over racial slurs

She is expected to be sentenced after she was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3, following her rant aimed at Constable David Mkhondo. He was trying to help her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident, which was filmed and shared online and aired on TV news.

In the video clip, Momberg can be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

"The calibre of blacks in this town [varies] from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They're opinionated, they're arrogant, and they're just plain and simple useless. I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person. I do not want a black person to assist me," she shouted.

"Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We've got a low calibre of people working. If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone," she tells the officer before driving off.

Momberg claimed she "acted illogically" after the alleged smash-and-grab incident.

READ: My apologies fell on deaf ears - Vicki Momberg

She said that during sentencing proceedings, she had apologised several times for being racist, but her apologies had fallen on deaf ears.

Appearing before Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan, Naidoo said Momberg felt victimised and had little faith in the justice system.

"The accused does not have recollection where she insulted or degraded someone… She believes that the video footage has been tampered with, and has a tendency of blocking out major events and in retrospect plans on appealing this matter because she is confidence that the outcome will be in her favour."

'No respect for others'

Naidoo said Momberg had said that she wished she could leave SA, but that she did not have the means.

"Being an estate agent, she noticed that white people, when they do not have maids, their houses are much dirtier, unlike black people."

Naidoo said that when Momberg was confronted with questions about race, she became extremely frustrated and had outbursts.

Naidoo had to take over the interviews after a black officer recused herself after being belittled by Momberg, she said.

"As much as she claims that she is not a racist, her underlying statements prove contrary."

Momberg often shifted blame to everyone else and never looked at her own actions.

"She has no respect for others and has little regard for other people… Her thinking could be in line with the apartheid system. And she thinks that cleaning jobs are exclusive to blacks."

Naidoo said long-term imprisonment would not be suitable because it would not address Momberg's underlying issues.

She suggested periodical imprisonment of no less than 100 hours and not more than 2 000 hours.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    vicki momberg  |  johannesburg  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ethiopian immigrants' long battle to be heard

2018-03-09 14:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Twitter debate prompts new, inclusive marketing strategy from Castle Lite
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, March 07 2018-03-07 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000 - R360 000 Per Year

Mobile Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R400 000 - R420 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 