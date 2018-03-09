Vicki Momberg thinks k-word not offensive, 'it's just a swear word' - court hears

Johannesburg - Vicki Momberg, the former real estate agent whose racist rant at a black police officer was caught on camera, believes that the k-word is not offensive, the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Reading a pre-sentencing report to determine an appropriate sentence for Momberg, probation officer Daphne Naidoo said that during interviews, Momberg she said she thought that the term was merely a swear word.

"They should not take it personally, unless they feel or believe they are what they are being called," Momberg was quoted as saying.

READ: Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg to be sentenced over racial slurs

She is expected to be sentenced after she was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3, following her rant aimed at Constable David Mkhondo. He was trying to help her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident, which was filmed and shared online and aired on TV news.

In the video clip, Momberg can be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

"The calibre of blacks in this town [varies] from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They're opinionated, they're arrogant, and they're just plain and simple useless. I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person. I do not want a black person to assist me," she shouted.

"Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We've got a low calibre of people working. If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone," she tells the officer before driving off.

Momberg claimed she "acted illogically" after the alleged smash-and-grab incident.

READ: My apologies fell on deaf ears - Vicki Momberg

She said that during sentencing proceedings, she had apologised several times for being racist, but her apologies had fallen on deaf ears.

Appearing before Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan, Naidoo said Momberg felt victimised and had little faith in the justice system.

"The accused does not have recollection where she insulted or degraded someone… She believes that the video footage has been tampered with, and has a tendency of blocking out major events and in retrospect plans on appealing this matter because she is confidence that the outcome will be in her favour."

'No respect for others'

Naidoo said Momberg had said that she wished she could leave SA, but that she did not have the means.

"Being an estate agent, she noticed that white people, when they do not have maids, their houses are much dirtier, unlike black people."

Naidoo said that when Momberg was confronted with questions about race, she became extremely frustrated and had outbursts.

Naidoo had to take over the interviews after a black officer recused herself after being belittled by Momberg, she said.

"As much as she claims that she is not a racist, her underlying statements prove contrary."

Momberg often shifted blame to everyone else and never looked at her own actions.

"She has no respect for others and has little regard for other people… Her thinking could be in line with the apartheid system. And she thinks that cleaning jobs are exclusive to blacks."

Naidoo said long-term imprisonment would not be suitable because it would not address Momberg's underlying issues.

She suggested periodical imprisonment of no less than 100 hours and not more than 2 000 hours.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter