 

Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal conviction and sentence dismissed

2019-06-28 10:51

Jeanette Chabalala

Vicki Momberg in court (Murray Louw, Netwerk24)

Vicki Momberg in court (Murray Louw, Netwerk24)

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday dismissed Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.

Momberg has 30 days to file leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal. The judge has extended her bail.

However, should she fail to approach the SCA, Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau told her that she would have to hand herself over to the clerk of the court to serve her remaining sentence.

In his ruling, Mudau said Momberg was "quite evidently unremorseful for her conduct". 

He said the sentence imposed cannot be faulted. 

"There is no justifiable reason to interfere with the sentencing discretion of the trial court in this case," he said.

On November 3, 2017, Momberg, a former real estate agent, was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid, following a smash-and-grab incident.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to two years in jail, with an additional one year suspended.

She was granted R2 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August last year, pending the outcome of an appeal against her conviction and sentence, News24 reported earlier.

