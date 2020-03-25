 

Victims of abuse can turn to the GBV Command Centre during lockdown

2020-03-25 20:49

Canny Maphanga

Illustration.

Illustration. (David Prado)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Vulnerable women and children who are at risk of abuse can turn to the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre for help during the 21-day national lockdown.

"We have increased our units that deal with women and children abuse," Police Minister Bheki Cele said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"[Phone] 0800 150 150, those who are feeling they are abused, especially women and children. The police will respond."

Cele joined members of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster together with the Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development Cluster to brief the media on the details of government interventions in the security sector after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

As of 25 March, South Africa has 709 confirmed coronavirus cases.

READ: Coronavirus national lockdown 101: What you need to know

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the command centre would be assisting through Skype via "HELPMEGBV", a toll-free line (0800 428 428) and a call-back service victims could use by dialling *120*7867#.

Shelters

"We will be increasing the number of social service professionals to ensure that the above are in order," Zulu said. "All relevant shelters and supporting services will be operational 24 hours per day." 

The lockdown will come into effect on Thursday at midnight until 16 April.

A civil society movement in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, The Total Shutdown, expressed concern, saying the "president's silence on emergency safety and security provisions for women and children was too loud".

"This lockdown, while necessary, affects the already vulnerable victims of gender-based violence and femicide who will be locked down with abusers and perpetrators of sexual violence," spokesperson Lesley Ncube told News24 on Wednesday.

As a result, the movement will be hosting a webinar to discuss the #ForgottenReality during Covid-19 in South Africa on Friday.

"Our discussion will centre on issues pertaining to gender-based violence and femicide, health and safety as well as the economic well-being of the #ForgottenReality and the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on people living in South Africa, specifically women, children and people in vulnerable communities and circumstances," Ncube said.

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here is how the national lockdown will affect public transport

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Security cluster to provide more clarity on lockdown measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 20:49 PM
Road name: Symphony Way Southbound

Southbound
Joostenberg Vlakte 20:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 23 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 