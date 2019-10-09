Victims of natural disasters to be placed in temporary housing - City of Johannesburg

A shack fire in Good Hope settlement in Ekhuruleni left at least 10 families homeless. (Nation Nyoka/New Frame via GroundUp, file)

The City of Johannesburg has drafted a rough policy that will see victims of natural disasters in the city receive temporary emergency accommodation (TEA).

The City classifies natural disasters as: floods, earthquakes, sinkholes, hail, snow, strong winds, severe rainstorms, evictions, house demolitions, as well as households and communities living in dangerous conditions such as under power lines and on dolomitic land.

"The primary purpose of this policy is to address emergency housing assistance on a temporary basis.

"The policy aims to implement an emergency housing response which will enable the City to respond to a plethora of emergency housing situations," the 27-page rough draft document says.

