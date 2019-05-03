 

Video clips of man assaulting woman leaves social media users furious

2019-05-03 17:12
Social media apps. (AFP, File)

A man who was caught on camera assaulting a woman in Port Elizabeth has attracted the attention of police, who have urged people to come forward with more details.

Two video clips of the man have gone viral on social media, with users demanding that action be taken.

The first shows the man pinning down the woman, while slapping her repeatedly. A couch is in the way, but it appears as if he stomps on her too.

In the second video clip, a woman is seen lying on a couch, with the man over her. She is crying and gets up, before throwing objects at him.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they were not investigating any case yet, "as the victim in the video clip is unknown and, to our knowledge, has not opened any criminal case".

"Also, the identity of the suspect is not known unless we have a complainant. We are appealing to the victim in the video to come forward and open a case so that the matter can be investigated."

When provided with a man's name being circulated on social media, Naidu confirmed that he faced a case of assault which was opened in April 2019.

The complainant in that case alleged she was assaulted by a man at a restaurant/bar lounge in Port Elizabeth.

"This case is currently before court and has been remanded to 11 June, 2019. The video clip and the above case are two separate incidents."

Responding to people's outrage on Twitter, the official South African Police Service (SAPS) account stated: "The SAPS views this assault in a very serious light and we would appreciate anyone who has any information that could help us identify and arrest the perpetrator to please come forward with such info. #CrimeStop 08600 10111. NP".

