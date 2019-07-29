 

Video evidence to be used against KZN man accused of raping stepdaughter 900 times

2019-07-29 13:04

Kaveel Singh

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Video footage allegedly showing a 10-year-old girl being forced to participate in sexual acts will form part of vital evidence against her stepfather who is accused of raping her, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban heard on Monday.

Senior prosecutor Cheryl Naidoo told Judge Philip Nkosi they would allow the defence to view the footage, but wouldn't make copies.

"The State has footage containing images of videos as well as images relating to [the] creation, distribution and possession of pornography all in relation to this child."

She added: "I have indicated to my learned friend (the defence lawyer]) that the disc in possession of the State will be made available to them at a convenient location, police station [or] court precinct where the accused and his counsel can observe the evidence."

READ | Suffer little children: The missing, the lost and the dead

Nkosi advised the defence to view the evidence before deciding if they would argue to have a copy of the footage.

The 43-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested on June 11, 2018.

It is alleged that the accused raped the child more than 900 times from 2013 to 2018.

He has been charged with rape, sexual grooming of children and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of child pornography or pornography to children.

Additional charges include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, compelling or causing children to witness sexual acts, and child abuse or the deliberate neglect of a child.

Verulam residents beat him severely after the rape allegations emerged. The child's mother died five years ago.

