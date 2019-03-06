 

Video of SAPS classroom 'abuse' was a training session - police

2019-03-06 14:01

Kamva Somdyala

SA police. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

SA police. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police management in KwaZulu-Natal have condemned the posting of a video clip on social media in which a real-life domestic violence situation is re-enacted.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the re-enactment forms part of a module for domestic violence training that police officers are mandated to attend.

"It is suspected that a police official who might have attended this training intervention at our Durban training centre last year could be responsible for recording this scene and posting the clip online," said Naicker.

READ #BabesWodumo: We shouldn't ask 'Why didn't she leave?' but 'Why didn't he stop?' - gender violence specialist

In the video, the male police officer is seen allegedly striking a female officer on her face. His back is toward the camera, so contact can't be seen, but a sound can be heard.

He then takes his seat as the female officer walks out and says: "Fuck you".

Twitter users

Onlookers in the classroom show very little reaction.

"We are indeed perturbed and believe that this individual [who posted the video online] was extremely malicious because of the timing of the release of the video."

Although Naicker requested members of the public to refrain from posting the clip, it is already going viral on social media platforms.

Some have reacted with shock on Twitter.

One user said: Unacceptable whatever the objectives or reasons. Period".

Another called for the policeman to be fired "as the supposed upholder of the law, breaking the law, his punishment should be severe".

Naicker added: "Whilst it is clear from the classroom setup that this is a training session, some may not immediately realise that and will be disturbed by what they see." 

He confirmed that police management in KwaZulu-Natal have launched an investigation to establish the identify the perpetrator and ensure that he or she is brought to book in internal disciplinary regulations.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    police  |  durban  |  social networks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Driver arrested after 3 Durban schoolchildren killed by taxi

2019-03-06 12:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 5 2019-03-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 