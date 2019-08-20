 

Vietnam organ-trading fears: Missing SA teacher's mom feeling 'hopeless'

2019-08-20 08:03

Correspondent

John Bothma and Jody Kurash (Supplied)

The mother of John Bothma, 23, one of two South Africans who went missing in Vietnam in May and July, says she is feeling "hopeless" since the possibility was raised that they may have been victims of an organ harvesting syndicate, EWN reported.

At the weekend, News24 reported that similarities in the cases of two missing South Africans living and working in Vietnam have revealed a pattern that indicates a possibility that organ harvesting was involved, this according to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

"From everything we have seen in both these cases, it doesn't seem likely to be anything else. We are hoping there is still a chance to save them," Sooliman told News24 on Sunday.

Bothma and Mushfiq Daniels, 28, lived in the same city in Vietnam where they worked as teachers. Both befriended an American woman and then vanished.

READ: It could be organ harvesting – Gift of the Givers on missing SA men in Vietnam

"There was also an organ harvesting ring that was bust earlier this year. When I sat down and researched this, it came up as a likely possibility."

According to EWN, Bothma's mother Coleen had been struggling for months to save up enough money to go to Vietnam to search for her son.

She reportedly said she read about the latest developments in a newspaper on Saturday. "I feel so hopeless, I miss him so much... it's been three months since we last made contact," she reportedly said.

Bothma was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18, while Daniels' family last heard from him on July 3.

Mushfiq Daniels

Mushfiq Daniels is missing in Vietnam. (Facebook)

Facebook page dedicated to finding Daniels has made an appeal for information.

Kindly use the #findmushfiq if you come across any useful info. If the information is sensitive, kindly inbox the page admins," reads an update.

Sooliman said they would exhausted all avenues to attempt to find the men.

"One of the families is already in that country trying to gather more information. An American woman in both stories is quite suspicious.

"We will do whatever we can to assist the families and try to get to the bottom of this," he said.


