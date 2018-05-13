 

Violence breaks out in Eshowe

2018-05-13 22:25

Kaveel Singh

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Video

WATCH: Eshowe farm torched following protests

2018-03-16 17:22

Protesters in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, set a farm on fire after the fatal shooting of a man, allegedly at the hands of the farm's security guard. Watch.WATCH

A rural Eshowe community left a farmhouse burnt and allegedly stole a vehicle during protests on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said protest action began in the area in the afternoon.

"The protest action began in the late afternoon community members from Umlalazi barricaded the R66 and P230 roads on the outskirts of Eshowe,” she said.

Gwala said protesters forced their way into a farm and burnt a building and stole an Isuzu double cab.

Gwala cautioned the public from visiting the area saying that while authorities were on scene, the situation was tense.

“The police are trying to keep the peace."

She said no arrests have been made.

In March, a protest was sparked by the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man, allegedly by the farm's security guard.

The man had been fishing at a river on the farm when he was shot.

His killing led to a group of around 300 people attacking a farm in the area. 

