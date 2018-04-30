 

Violent protest action causes road closure on N3 near Mooi River toll plaza

2018-04-30 08:03

The N3 highway near the Mooi River toll plaza has been closed due to early morning protest action on Monday and traffic is currently being diverted.

KwaZulu-Natal police said 54 people were arrested after damaging 35 trucks on the major highway. The violence began at around 19:30 on Sunday night. 

"It is believed that the people who were protesting and throwing stones as well as burning objects had causing extensive damages to property. Local police and neighbouring police stations were mobilised and dispersed a number of people who were looting the burning trucks," Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said. 

The 54 people are expected to appear at the Mooi River Magistrate's Court later on Monday. 

"The situation is calm today although the road is still blocked due to the trucks that were burnt."

This incident come after angry protesters barricaded the route heading toward the Mooi River toll plaza earlier this month.

The N3 Toll Concession on Twitter has urged motorists to drive safely and traffic on the N3 has been diverted to the R103.

More to follow.


