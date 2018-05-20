 

Violent protests over housing erupt in Parkwood in Cape Town

2018-05-20 11:45

Correspondent

What started out as a peaceful protest over housing in Parktown, Cape Town, has turned violent. (Supplied: Wayne Dyason)

What started out as a peaceful protest over housing in Parktown, Cape Town, has turned violent. (Supplied: Wayne Dyason)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Violent protests over housing have erupted in Parkwood in Cape Town, the City said on Sunday.

Describing the situation as "extremely volatile", the City’s law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason said that some from the crowd of protesters had thrown petrol bombs and also hurled stones at police officers.

ALSO READ: 'Land invasion' turns out to be peaceful housing protest - law enforcement

Prince George Drive has been closed between Hyde Road and De Waal Drive, and a local councillor in the area has been removed from his home for his own protection.

Dyason said that the situation began on Saturday when a group invaded some public, open space and put up pegs and structures.

'Reneged on agreement'

Apparently this was meant to be a "peaceful protest" over housing needs.

When the City informed the people that their actions were illegal, they promised to leave after handing over a memorandum to the local councillor.

"They reneged on this agreement," said Dyason.

ALSO READ: Peaceful picketers for 'proper housing'

More people then moved onto the land overnight. When the City intervened, some protesters became violent.

Dyason said that by Sunday late morning, there were approximately 1 000 protesters.

He added that the situation remained "tense".


Read more on:    cape town  |  housing  |  service delivery  |  protest action

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pravin’s Transnet board battle

2018-05-20 06:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC land summit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 09:42 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 