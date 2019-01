A survey released by the Statistician General has found that the majority of assault incidents are driven by anger. WATCH

Police are investigating a case of common assault after a man, believed to be an employee of Die Watergat Pub in Pretoria North, was assaulted outside the establishment, presumably by his boss.

The incident was caught on camera and began circulating on social media on January 2.

The assault took place in front of a child.

Patrons of the pub and a former employee said on social media that the man assaulting the other in the video was an employer at the pub.

In the video, the man is seen holding the other man by his shirt and it appears from their conversation as if there had been an altercation. He accuses the employee of hitting him, but the employee says he is lying and says he had to defend himself. The employee repeatedly asks the other man to release him and says he wants to go to the police station, but the employer refuses to let go of his shirt.

The man filming the incident says: "He always hits the workers, every day, we are tired."

The incident continues in a second video, where the employer can be seen hitting the other man, and the argument continues, with the man still holding the employee by his shirt. A woman is seen approaching the scene and she tries to break the altercation up, before leaving the two men and taking the small child with her.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that a case of common assault was under investigation.

Die Watergat Pub could not be reached for comment.