 

Viral JMPD video: Portfolio committee calls for swift action over alleged excessive force over blood alcohol test

2019-07-09 18:16

Canny Maphanga

(Screengrab, Twitter)

(Screengrab, Twitter)

Members of the portfolio committee on community safety in the Gauteng provincial legislature are concerned over the alleged use of excessive force by Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials while restraining an alleged drunk driver to draw blood samples from her.

The incident, captured in a video that went viral, is believed to have taken place at the Douglasdale police station over the past weekend.

"Members of the committee acknowledged and welcomed the decision by the City of Johannesburg to institute an internal investigation into the matter and calls on the City to take decisive and swift action should it be established that the officers acted against the law," the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee, which conducts oversight over the work of law enforcement agencies in the province, called on JMPD officials to exercise caution and ensure that civilians rights were not infringed on while they performed their duties as some actions might be viewed as serious human rights violations.

"The committee further calls on civilians to cooperate with law enforcement officers when they have reasonable grounds to suspect that they have acted against the law," it added.

The portfolio committee will await the outcome of an investigation by the City, which will determine whether appropriate action will be taken should the officers be found to be in the wrong.

"The committee will further write to the MEC for community safety in the province to urge her to monitor and ensure the speedy finalisation of this investigation," it concluded.

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg
