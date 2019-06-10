Viral 'knobkierie assault' video: Farmer lays counter-charges

Tshepiso Tlhabanelo gets into an altercation with a farm owner in the North West. (Screengrab)

A farmer who is under investigation for the assault of a man and his mother on a farm near Schweizer-Reneke in the North West, has reportedly laid charges of trespassing and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against his alleged victims.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told TimesLive that the counter-charges were laid on June 5.

It reportedly comes after Deon Tshepiso Tlhabanelo and his mother opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Schweizer-Reneke police station on June 1. Tlhabanelo claimed they were assaulted by the farmer and his son.

News24 reported that, in a video that went viral on social media, the farmer could be seen using a knobkierie to beat 29-year-old Tlhabanelo during an altercation, after Tlhabanelo and his family accessed the farmer's premises.

Tlhabanelo, a truck driver in the North West, told News24 he regularly bought sheep from the farmer.

"I went there with my mother and my two children. When we got there, the gate was already open, so we drove in," he said.

'Came out shouting, swearing'

"The workers then called the owner's son to assist us, but he came out shouting and swearing."

Tlhabanelo alleges that the young man swore at his mother and asked why they were on the property.

"Eventually the owner arrived, and he didn't even recognise me. He questioned us on how we got in and he believed that the gate was closed even after we tried to explain that it was open."

It is alleged that the farmer then attacked them.

"The owner's son even attacked my mother and punched her," he claimed.

'Child traumatised'

Several attempts were made to contact the farm owner, but were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. The story will be updated as soon as the farmer's comment becomes available.

According to Tlhabanelo, the farmer's father later arrived and allegedly pointed a firearm at him and his family. A firearm is visible in the video.

Tlhabanelo said that he had a broken finger and a bruise on his head, while his 49-year-old mother sustained minor injuries to her leg.

"My nine-year-old son was left traumatised."

Police have confirmed that a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at the Schweizer-Reneke police station.

"We are still investigating the matter and are waiting on more medical records. At this stage, no arrests have been made," said Mokgwabone.

