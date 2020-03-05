 

Viral on Twitter: SA reacts to first confirmed coronavirus case

2020-03-05 16:50
The coronavirus has spread to South Africa.

In less than an hour after the first confirmed coronavirus case was announced, #CoronaVirusSA was trending on Twitter.

The first case of coronavirus in the country was confirmed on Thursday. A man who returned home from Italy began experiencing symptoms days after he arrived, Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, said. His family has been quarantined.

Advice on how to treat it and cynicism about the country's ability to deal with the outbreak were among the reactions that went viral on Thursday afternoon.

Read more on:    coronavirus
WATCH | PE student bust for reckless driving after video of rental car goes viral
