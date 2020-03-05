Viral on Twitter: SA reacts to first confirmed coronavirus case

The coronavirus has spread to South Africa.

In less than an hour after the first confirmed coronavirus case was announced, #CoronaVirusSA was trending on Twitter.

The first case of coronavirus in the country was confirmed on Thursday. A man who returned home from Italy began experiencing symptoms days after he arrived, Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, said. His family has been quarantined.

Advice on how to treat it and cynicism about the country's ability to deal with the outbreak were among the reactions that went viral on Thursday afternoon.

If you see me walking around like this at the Mall or in the club you need to mind your own business #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/Q9j9Gub6s5 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 5, 2020

If we survived polony, we can survive this #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/RTClCt6SKk — Kimmie (@RaeesaK) March 5, 2020