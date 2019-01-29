 

Vlakfontein murders: If accused is released on bail, he will 'disturb the public peace' - State

2019-01-29 16:51

Canny Maphanga

The house where the decomposed bodies of seven family members were discovered in Vlakfontein. (News24)

The public peace will be disturbed if the 61-year-old Vlakfontein murder accused is released on bail, the Protea Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

This was the submission which prosecutor Tumelo Maunye made in court to support the State's contention that it was not in the interests of justice to release Fita Khupe on bail.

"If he is released on bail where is he going to stay and what is the guarantee that he will attend court proceedings? The only option he will be left with is to skip the country.

"That will disturb the public peace. You heard the words of Rebecca Moloi," Maunye argued.

The prosecutor was referring to Moloi's evidence earlier in the day that, if Khupe was released on bail, the community would ensure that "he does not cross the borders of South Africa alive".

Magistrate David Mhango did not comment on the community's threat.

The State alleges that Khupe and his former co-accused, Vusi Ernest Mabaso, 27, killed three female and four child members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, on October 29, 2018.

The police found their bodies buried under sand in a house in the suburb after neighbours reported that there was a strange stench coming from the property.

Mabasa, who reportedly committed suicide on Thursday after he was moved to the Cape Town Central police station as part of the investigation, implicated Khupe in the murders when he alleged that alleged that Khupe instructed him to carry out the killings. Mabasa also faced rape charges.

READ: Police yet to obtain death certificate of suspect who killed himself

But Khupe's lawyer argued that Mabasa's claim was inadmissible because he was an "unreliable witness".

"There is not credible evidence to support the fabricated allegations against the applicant. The State does not have a case against the remaining accused," defence lawyer Gerhard Landman told the court.

Judgment in the bail application is expected to be delivered on February 4.

cape town  |  crime
