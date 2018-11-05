Vlakfontein murders: NPA says it has a 'solid case' as pair appear in court

The highly publicised Vlakfontein murder case has been postponed to November 12 for a formal bail application.

Fifita Khupe, 61, and 27-year-old Vusi Mabaso (who used the alias Sibusiso Khoza) appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Monday on seven counts of premeditated murder, with Khoza also facing three counts of rape.

The suspects also face an additional charge of theft, as they were found with the bank cards of the deceased.

"We can confirm that we have a solid case and we will ensure that the Khoza family receives justice," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwana told the media outside the court.

Angry residents showed up in their numbers, calling for no bail to be given to the men.

The State strongly opposed bail for the suspects, who are believed to be foreign nationals from Zimbabwe and Mozambique respectively, according to prosecutor Tumelo Maunye.

Accused 1, Mabaso, will not be applying for bail while Accused 2, Khupe, has instructed his legal aid to begin the bail application.

Tip-off leads to arrest

Mabaso was arrested in Mpumalanga, while Khupe was arrested in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Saturday following a tip-off to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

The police found the bodies of three women and four children buried under sand in a house in Vlakfontein on October 29, after neighbours noticed a strange stench from the house.

Khupe was allegedly romantically involved with one of the murder victims, although the motive for the murders is yet to be determined.

Sibusiso Yende, 29, the father of a two-year-old boy who was among the four children murdered, sat quietly in court.

"I don't know what to think right now. I'm still in so much pain," he told News24 inside the courtroom, which was filled to capacity.

'Rot in jail'

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, who was in attendance at the suspects' first appearance, has condemned the "callous act".

"The callous acts committed by these bastards warrant them to rot in jail. I am of the view that any sane magistrate would not grant them bail," she said.

The suspects will remain in custody until November 12, when the formal bail application for Accused 2 is expected to be heard.