 

Vodacom attack: DA goes after 'EFF hooligans who vandalised stores', EFF unfazed by DA threat

2018-12-02 20:27

Ntwaagae Seleka

"The DA's insatiable appetite for power saw it enter into coalition with the EFF that it knew would never work."

"The DA's insatiable appetite for power saw it enter into coalition with the EFF that it knew would never work."

The EFF in Limpopo is unfazed by threats of criminal charges to be laid by the DA in the province, relating to attacks on Vodacom stores in Polokwane and Makhado in Limpopo.

Self-declared members and supporters of the EFF, many in EFF T-shirts, attacked at least two Vodacom stores over the weekend, reported News24 sister publication Business Insider SA on Sunday. According to the report, Vodacom said the franchise store owner of the Vodacom outlet at Mall of the North reported that three women were assaulted and goods stolen during the incursion.

EFF provincial chairperson Jossey Buthane said the threats by DA Limpopo premier candidate, Jacques Smalle, are nothing but an act to protect his friends.

In a press statement, Smalle threatened to open a case at the Polokwane police station at 08:00 on Monday against what he termed "EFF hooligans" who vandalised a Vodacom store at the Mall of the North on Sunday.

"It is alleged that these EFF supporters vandalised the store whilst protesting against the image of Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu shown at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards captioned 'abusers of democracy'," said Smalle.

The DA condemned the incident and urged law enforcement units to investigate the matter and arrest members of the EFF, said Smalle.

"This is clearly a sign of things to come for the EFF. If they don’t like something, as they have shown with their continued attack on the press, they will use violence and destruction at all costs," he concluded.

Kill black dignity

Responding to the DA, Buthane said the threats were an act by whites to continue "killing black dignity and black souls".

He noted that the leadership of the EFF in Limpopo have not issued any call for members to attack the store. 

"In all our spheres, from branches to national, [we] have never issued statements that said Vodacom must be attacked ... even though there was an attack by Vodacom to our national leadership,” said Buthane.

He said the party kept quiet and never even released a media statement against Vodacom.

"We let sleeping dogs lie. When people are angered by Vodacom, Smalle must not blame the EFF. Not everyone who wears an EFF, ANC, DA, COPE t-shirt is a member of that party. The DA is protecting white monopoly capital," said Buthane.

He added that by laying charges against the EFF, Smalle was of the view that it will secure him the post of becoming the next premier of Limpopo. "He is day dreaming," Buthane said.

On Saturday, Vodacom stores in Centurion, Hatfield and Eastlynne closed shop as people clad in EFF t-shirts demonstrated against the mobile network operator.

On Friday, Vodacom issued a statement that it was against discrimination and bigotry in all their manifestations, including race, age, gender, disability, religion, sexual orientation and political thought.

It confirmed that Corruption Watch chairperson, Mavuso Msimang, was invited to give the keynote address at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards to speak on the importance of media freedom and why it should be preserved.

"Msimang’s views are his own and are not those held by Vodacom. Vodacom believes in freedom of expression and would not censor Msimang's views; or those of other opinion makers," read the statement.  

