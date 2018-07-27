 

Vote for Ramaphosa, Zuma tells supporters

2018-07-27 16:30

Mxolisi Mngadi

Former president Jacob Zuma outside court. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Former president Jacob Zuma outside court. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma has asked his supporters to convert their support for him into votes so that the ANC can win next year's election with a two-thirds majority.

He was speaking to hundreds of his supporters and ANC members who had gathered at Freedom Square, across the High Court in Pietermaritzburg where he earlier appeared for fraud and corruption charges.

"Let's change this support to real power. Vote for this man, don't desert him," he said, referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma said it was wrong for ANC members not to vote just because they didn't like a certain person.

He said freedom was incomplete because: "We only have political power but not economical power. What is that?" he asked.

He said the party still needed the majority vote to correct the wrongs of the past.

READ: Another three months before Zuma returns to court

Zuma reiterated that he was still a member of the ANC and didn't need an invitation to campaign for the party.

"I don't need to be asked to campaign. I have a full right of campaigning for the organisation. I want the organisation to win with two-thirds majority."

'This case should just end'

He thanked all organisations that were supporting him and the ANC for showing "that you want justice".

"Even the pastors that are supporting me. Just because I am being charged doesn't mean I am guilty, until the court says so. I am grateful that they are courageous even though they are being attacked. I won't say who attacks them because they are not here," he said.

Zuma told his supporters, who had also held a night vigil at Freedom Square, that his new lawyers wanted a stay of prosecution in his case.

"They said this case should end and not be tried. They will provide reasons for why it won't bring justice now and it should end," he said.

Zuma also voiced other frustrations.

"This case does not end. It is always here," he said. "The prosecutor said he was ready to proceed with the case but said there's another charge he will add against number 2, meaning the indictment is incomplete. The prosecutor was saying he is ready to argue the case. He was asked how he's ready if he says he still wants to add a charge. There are also a lot of documents that must be studied," said Zuma.

He also said his lawyers were confident that they would win the case.

"They are not scared of the case. My lawyers say it should just end," he said.

Former ministers in Zuma's Cabinet Faith Muthambi and Des van Rooyen, ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Sihle Zikalala, former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Super Zuma and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo were in court to support Zuma.

Some of Zuma's supporters drove from as far as Limpopo and Gauteng to support him.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  pietermarizburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zwelihle Renewal leader's bail application dismissed

2018-07-27 16:28

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Zuma appears in Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges
 

This blind kitty instantly fell in love with her human and our hearts can’t deal

Last November, a kitten named June showed up at the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) in the seaside suburb of Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Paws

Why do dogs eat grass?
Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 