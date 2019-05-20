Vrede dairy farm project: Gauteng High Court rules Public Protector's report is unconstitutional

READ: #GuptaLeaks: The Dubai Laundromat – How millions milked from Free State government paid for Sun City wedding
In the application, the DA's advocate Janice Bleazard, argued that Mkhwebane failed to investigate a complaint lodged by the party's Roy Jankielsohn.
Between 2013 and 2016, Jankielsohn submitted three complaints to the Public Protector in respect of the project, calling on the role of the provincial government and then Free State premier Ace Magashule to be probed.
However, when Mkhwebane assumed office in October 2016, she inherited a provisional report prepared by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela. In 2018, Mkhwebane quietly released the report, highlighting procurement irregularities, "gross negligence" and maladministration related to the controversial project.
As remedial action, she recommended that Magashule "initiate and institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials involved in the Vrede dairy project".
However, the DA felt that Mkhwebane was not "prudent" in her investigation and that senior politicians implicated in the project were not interviewed.
The DA argued that when she assumed office, Mkhwebane was required to conduct a preliminary investigation into the merits of Jankielsohn's complaint or refer the matter to another appropriate investigative authority.
"She did not do so. Instead, she purported to ignore the third complaint as a mere inconvenience.
Casac argued that the report did not include findings relating to the "high-level politicians that played a central role in the project".
The Public Protector's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told News24 they they will have to study the judgment before responding.
Casac's Lawson Naidoo also said he would need to look at the judgment before giving a response. This will be added once received.