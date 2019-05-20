 

Vrede dairy farm project: Gauteng High Court rules Public Protector's report is unconstitutional

2019-05-20 10:25

Ntwaagae Seleka and Jeanette Chabalala

The Estina dairy farm in Vrede. (File, Conrad Bornman, Netwerk24)

The Estina dairy farm in Vrede. (File, Conrad Bornman, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed in her duties to investigate and report on the Vrede dairy project in the Free State. 

Judge Ronel Tolmay on Monday ruled that Mkhwebane's report was unconstitutional and invalid and set it aside. 

She reserved judgment on costs. 

The Democratic Alliance and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) applied last year to have Mkhwebane's report on the project declared unconstitutional, and to have it reviewed and set aside.

One hundred black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of the empowerment scheme, but never received them.

Gifted to Estina in 2013 under a free 99-year lease by the provincial agriculture department, the farm has been one of the most scandalous transactions between the Guptas and a government entity. The #GuptaLeaks revealed last year how at least R30m paid to the Guptas via the farm ended up funding the family's lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

READ: #GuptaLeaks: The Dubai Laundromat – How millions milked from Free State government paid for Sun City wedding

In the application, the DA's advocate Janice Bleazard, argued that Mkhwebane failed to investigate a complaint lodged by the party's Roy Jankielsohn. 

Between 2013 and 2016, Jankielsohn submitted three complaints to the Public Protector in respect of the project, calling on the role of the provincial government and then Free State premier Ace Magashule to be probed.

However, when Mkhwebane assumed office in October 2016, she inherited a provisional report prepared by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela. In 2018, Mkhwebane quietly released the report, highlighting procurement irregularities, "gross negligence" and maladministration related to the controversial project.

As remedial action, she recommended that Magashule "initiate and institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials involved in the Vrede dairy project".

However, the DA felt that Mkhwebane was not "prudent" in her investigation and that senior politicians implicated in the project were not interviewed.

The DA argued that when she assumed office, Mkhwebane was required to conduct a preliminary investigation into the merits of Jankielsohn's complaint or refer the matter to another appropriate investigative authority.

"She did not do so. Instead, she purported to ignore the third complaint as a mere inconvenience.

Casac argued that the report did not include findings relating to the "high-level politicians that played a central role in the project".

The Public Protector's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told News24 they they will have to study the judgment before responding.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo also said he would need to look at the judgment before giving a response. This will be added once received. 

Read more on:    public protector  |  courts  |  vrede dairy farm
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ace Magushule unlikely to be topic of discussion at ANC's special NEC meeting - sources

44 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it lucky 2019-05-19 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 