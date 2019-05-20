Vrede dairy farm project: Gauteng High Court rules Public Protector's report is unconstitutional

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed in her duties to investigate and report on the Vrede dairy project in the Free State.

Judge Ronel Tolmay on Monday ruled that Mkhwebane's report was unconstitutional and invalid and set it aside.

She reserved judgment on costs.

The Democratic Alliance and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) applied last year to have Mkhwebane's report on the project declared unconstitutional, and to have it reviewed and set aside.



One hundred black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of the empowerment scheme, but never received them.

Gifted to Estina in 2013 under a free 99-year lease by the provincial agriculture department, the farm has been one of the most scandalous transactions between the Guptas and a government entity. The #GuptaLeaks revealed last year how at least R30m paid to the Guptas via the farm ended up funding the family's lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.