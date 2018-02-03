Vuwani school's administration block torched, R1.2m damage caused – police

The security gate of the administration block that was set alight at Shondoni Secondary School in Vuwani. (Supplied)

Vuwani – An administration block of a school in Lwamondo village in Vuwani, Limpopo has been set alight causing about R1.2m worth of damage, police said on Saturday.

Four computers, printers, safe, steel cabinet and all the administration block's padlocks at Shondoni Secondary School were destroyed in the fire, said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The total value of all items damaged including the building itself is estimated to be around R1.2 million," Mojapelo said.

He said when police arrived at the scene, the administration block was already gutted by the fire.

The motive for the incident, which took place around 05:16 on Friday evening, was unknown at this stage but police investigations continue, he said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects broke open the burglar doors of the administration block and then set the building alight," Mojapelo said.

He appealed to anyone with information that can assist police trace the suspects to contact Brigadier James Esbach on 0825760753or their nearest police station.