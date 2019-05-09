 

Vuwani shutdown called off

2019-05-09 17:03

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

STILL FIGHTING Vuwani residents burn tyres and block roads in protest against having been rezoned from Makhado. Picture: Joshua Sebola

The situation in Vuwani, Limpopo, is expected to return to normal, following the shutdown that hit the area since the beginning of this week was called off on Thursday.

The development follows the release on bail of the Pro-Makhado Task Team leader, Arnold Mulaudzi, after he appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He was released on R5 000 bail.

Mulaudzi was taken from his home on Monday night to Polokwane to face charges of intimidation and contravention of the Electoral Act.

The charge of intimidation was later dropped. The charge was brought after Mulaudzi called on Vuwani residents, through the media, to boycott the elections.

Task team spokesperson Takalani Mukhudi said: "We never thought the bail amount will be so high. The bail amount in cases of this nature will range between R1 000 and R1 500.

"But, because we are governed by the rule of law in South Africa, then it’s the court of law that determines everything."

Schools, businesses and government services are all expected to reopen on Friday.

The residents have been at loggerheads with the government over a longstanding municipal demarcation issue.

They want the government to commit itself to placing the area under the jurisdiction of Makhado again when the municipal demarcation window period opens.

The area was incorporated into the newly-constituted Collins Chabane municipality after the 2016 local government elections. The move sparked unprecedented violence and several shutdowns in the area.

